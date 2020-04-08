2

From this website , we can pull out $100,000 from our 401k without penalty.

Distributions taken from qualified retirement plans received during 2020 of up to $100,000 for COVID-19 related purposes are allowed without a 10% penalty, taxable evenly over 3 years beginning with year of distribution

What are the reasons not to cash out our 401k? In my opinion, my would greatly benefit to have this money in real estate or other investments. We have already saved up about a $150k for a house down payment, and having $100k more would allow us to buy a house in our area outright or with a very small mortgage. Alternatively, we could put it into the S&P500 or Tbills, etc.

    1. Buying a house is not a COVID-19 related activity so why do you think you’d be able to claim this? 2. The disadvantage is that you have $100k less for your retirement. – Vicky 1 hour ago
There are a couple reasons:

  1. You don't qualify. From your link:

    Distributions taken from qualified retirement plans received during 2020 of up to $100,000 for COVID-19 related purposes are allowed without a 10% penalty, taxable evenly over 3 years beginning with year of distribution, and may be recontributed within 3 years. Related purposes include a COVID-19 diagnosis for you, your spouse or dependent, and financial hardship as a result of business closures, reduced work hours, lay off, furlough, lack of child care or other factors as determined by the Treasury Secretary.

If this doesn't apply to you, you can't do this anyway.

  1. Taxes. There is no penalty, but the withdrawal is still subject to taxes. You get to delay paying them, but they're at a higher rate than they would be if you withdrew at a slower rate and had no (or little) other income.

Additionally, you say Alternatively, we could put it into the S&P500 or Tbills, etc. You could do this inside your 401(k) without having to pay income taxes (at least until you actually withdraw).

Getting money into qualified plans is difficult. Currently the tax law allows $19,500/year to be self contributed and in previous years it was less. It would take many years of maxing out contributions in order to catch up to withdrawing that amount.

You would be doing this at a time where your investments are significantly down. Will they rise again? History suggests so. Also you will owe tax on this money, so withdrawing 100K will likely yield around 70K or less depending upon your income. Spreading the tax over 3 years only lightly reduces the sting.

So unless you are in the very rare spot of having way over contributed to retirement savings there is no good reason to do this other than avoiding a bankruptcy or foreclosure.

So if you were able to save 100K in your 401K, what is preventing you from saving that amount outside your 401K and buying a home for cash?

    Most of those reasons are good (and I agree it is a terrible idea), but the law does allow adding those funds back the account later as long as it is within 3 years. – JohnFx 12 mins ago

