Getting money into qualified plans is difficult. Currently the tax law allows $19,500/year to be self contributed and in previous years it was less. It would take many years of maxing out contributions in order to catch up to withdrawing that amount.

You would be doing this at a time where your investments are significantly down. Will they rise again? History suggests so. Also you will owe tax on this money, so withdrawing 100K will likely yield around 70K or less depending upon your income. Spreading the tax over 3 years only lightly reduces the sting.

So unless you are in the very rare spot of having way over contributed to retirement savings there is no good reason to do this other than avoiding a bankruptcy or foreclosure.

So if you were able to save 100K in your 401K, what is preventing you from saving that amount outside your 401K and buying a home for cash?