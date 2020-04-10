16

From this website , we can pull out $100,000 from our 401k without penalty.

Distributions taken from qualified retirement plans received during 2020 of up to $100,000 for COVID-19 related purposes are allowed without a 10% penalty, taxable evenly over 3 years beginning with year of distribution

What are the reasons not to cash out our 401k? In my opinion, my would greatly benefit to have this money in real estate or other investments. We have already saved up about a $150k for a house down payment, and having $100k more would allow us to buy a house in our area outright or with a very small mortgage. Alternatively, we could put it into the S&P500 or Tbills, etc.

Edit: By "other investments" I mean something like a Roth IRA, which can be invested in similar stuff but with better long term tax implications.

Also, please note that prices of many investments will drop; so selling when its low is acceptable, assuming it is reinvested in something else that can also be purchased for cheap.

    1. Buying a house is not a COVID-19 related activity so why do you think you’d be able to claim this? 2. The disadvantage is that you have $100k less for your retirement. – Vicky yesterday
    @Vicky I don't plan to loose $100k of real estate, so the $100k won't disappear. – axsvl77 yesterday
    No, but it will be subject to real estate fluctuations (and not at all liquid if you are living in it) and more importantly won't be compounding over how ever many years you have to go until retirement. – Vicky yesterday
    "we would greatly benefit to have this money in real estate or other investments" – Isn't this money already in real estate or other investments? If the money in your 401(k) isn't invested in anything, that's very alarming. Why haven't you already invested it in whatever you want it invested in? – Tanner Swett yesterday
    I'm not sure why comments are word-smithing OP. He made it very clear his question is about removing from his 401K to do whatever else a financially savvy person would do with $100K. – user1717828 yesterday
There are a couple reasons:

  1. You don't qualify. From your link:

    Distributions taken from qualified retirement plans received during 2020 of up to $100,000 for COVID-19 related purposes are allowed without a 10% penalty, taxable evenly over 3 years beginning with year of distribution, and may be recontributed within 3 years. Related purposes include a COVID-19 diagnosis for you, your spouse or dependent, and financial hardship as a result of business closures, reduced work hours, lay off, furlough, lack of child care or other factors as determined by the Treasury Secretary.

If this doesn't apply to you, you can't do this anyway.

  1. Taxes. There is no penalty, but the withdrawal is still subject to taxes. You get to delay paying them, but they're at a higher rate than they would be if you withdrew at a slower rate and had no (or little) other income.

Additionally, you say Alternatively, we could put it into the S&P500 or Tbills, etc. You could do this inside your 401(k) without having to pay income taxes (at least until you actually withdraw).

  • If I wait until retirement, must I still pay the same taxes? – axsvl77 yesterday
    @axsvl77: Probably not the same. Example reason it could be lower: You spread the withdrawal over multiple years and aren't earning income at the same time, so your AGI puts you in a lower tax bracket. Example reason it could be higher: A number of politicians are campaigning on a platform of increasing income taxes. – Ben Voigt yesterday
    @axsvl77: A 401k plan comes in two flavors, traditional and Roth, just like an IRA does. Roth 401k has a few differences vs a Roth IRA, but also a lot of similarities. – Ben Voigt yesterday
    @axsvl77 Yes but with Roth you pay taxes up front. – Kris Harper 22 hours ago
    @axsvl77 Trad and Roth are exactly the same fiscally. However Roth is superior for a bunch of non-fiscal reasons. My parents last year pulled $300k out of a trad IRA to cover a medical emergency, and will pay taxes at an extremely high rate as a result. That's a non-fiscal example. Had that been a Roth it would have been a non-issue. – Harper - Reinstate Monica 17 hours ago
Getting money into qualified plans is difficult. Currently the tax law allows $19,500/year to be self contributed and in previous years it was less. It would take many years of maxing out contributions in order to catch up to withdrawing that amount.

You would be doing this at a time where your investments are significantly down. Will they rise again? History suggests so. Also you will owe tax on this money, so withdrawing 100K will likely yield around 70K or less depending upon your income. Spreading the tax over 3 years only lightly reduces the sting.

So unless you are in the very rare spot of having way over contributed to retirement savings there is no good reason to do this other than avoiding a bankruptcy or foreclosure.

So if you were able to save 100K in your 401K, what is preventing you from saving that amount outside your 401K and buying a home for cash?

    Most of those reasons are good (and I agree it is a terrible idea), but the law does allow adding those funds back the account later as long as it is within 3 years. – JohnFx yesterday
    +1 I knew I was forgetting something in my answer. With the market down you are locking in any investment losses. – yoozer8 yesterday
A major reason to not withdraw is if doing so will cause your current investments in your 401k to be liquidated to whatever extent you withdraw. My understand is that this would normally be the case, even if you were to just borrow against your 401k. With current market conditions being what they are this may result in a substantial loss, possibly resulting in you "selling low". When the market comes back you will miss out on any gains in things that you are no longer invested in.

    This is the first reason I thought of (presuming you qualify). You will be liquidating investments at a huge loss. – Arluin yesterday
  • Who is to know what will dip harder, the stock market or the housing market? The assumption of the question is that the money would be re-invested in something else, which also can grow in value. Are you saying that only the stock market will drop, and that is the only thing that can grow? – axsvl77 yesterday
    @axsvl77 Impossible to predict the future, of course, but in most of the US housing prices have not fallen much/at all yet--just people sitting on property waiting to see what happens. Whereas stock prices certainly have fallen recently. So for past data, the housing market is high compared to a low stock market... Generally we would like to sell high and buy low. – user3067860 20 hours ago
    @axsvl77 6 months is a long time, your question makes it sound like you are thinking about doing this today! – user3067860 20 hours ago
    @axsvl77 You could include a time frame in your question for when you plan to make the withdrawal, and you could change the language around the line "selling now when it's low is acceptable". That would make it clear that it's a long term plan. You might also look at other questions around general portfolio re-balancing, and look at this re-balancing considering all of your assets; I'm having a hard time imagining how a 401(k) is the best place to move money from, but maybe it is true for someone...only looking at all assets at once will tell you that. – user3067860 19 hours ago
  1. It's a retirement account. You're putting money into it for a reason.

  2. It's already invested. Paying the taxes now to convert it to a Roth IRA to invest the money seems backwards.

  3. Selling securities during a huge market downturn is extremely bad for the long-term prospects of investing.

  4. If your first thought at you can take money out of the retirement account without penalty is I should do that your retirement is not going to be enjoyable.

In summary I ask again: Why are you contributing money in the first place if you don't think the account is a good place for your money ?

  • The idea of investing for retirement is to maximize return, right? There are many avenues for doing this. Your answer presumes that 401k's are the absolute best way to maximize returns, and that may not be true. – axsvl77 19 hours ago
  • I can see many investments that are better than the markets/mutual funds. Maybe with less risk as well. This is one opportunity I have to change the amount of my portfolio that is in the markets. – axsvl77 19 hours ago
  • @axsvl77 My answer presumes that there's a reason you're putting money into your 401k. Why did that reason suddenly disappear ? – xyious 19 hours ago
  • One reason to put money into 401k is that it is matched by the employer. Now, this "matched money" is available for non-market investment.The money would still be for retirement, but could be outside of the market. – axsvl77 18 hours ago
  • @axsvl77 As an example, let us say your 401(k) is down in value by 20%. If you could instantly transfer some money from your 401(k) to another investment, you would ONLY want to invest in something that is also down by 20% or greater. Otherwise, you would be loosing value. Until you find a crystal ball that can tell you what future markets are guaranteed to be, you can only speculate and guess. It is doubtful that anyone at the beginning of this year would have predicted the market's current state -- and even less likely for the correct reason. Maybe we will see another new disaster tomorrow. – Noctis Skytower 14 hours ago
I can't even tell you good reason NOT to withdraw it, if you have it available. Unless I'm misreading things or misunderstanding what I've heard on tv, if you pay it back withing the 3 year period or roll it over to a similar account, there is no penalty to pay.

Honestly, this more than likely will be a time to be cash rich. I'm a Realtor and from speaking to a few lender partners, they've shared how tight the banks are becoming with their lending. Depending on how long this quarantine last, will most likely dictate how far things drop later. Having cash on hand will allow you to potentially pick up some cash flowing real estate for much less than you would have been able to this time last year. Maybe even multiple units! Buy low, Sell HIGH!

    Except, this isn't mad money. You need to prove a COVID related hardship. – Harper - Reinstate Monica 15 hours ago
  • I'm assuming the question was posed because the OP has the option to withdraw it and was looking for reason why they shouldn't. – TheHousePerson 10 hours ago
There is no definitive answer. In general, with or without the penalty, it is advisable to keep your 401k balance, because the eventuality of retirement and old age still remain, and you will still need that money as a living income. It should still be your last resort, given how difficult it is even in normal times to build your nest egg, against present day financial demands and impulses. At least if you need to tap into your 401k, it's preferable to borrow from it than to withdraw, since 401k plans seem to give a generous enough window to "repay yourself."

