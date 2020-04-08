In order to know if companies are conservatively financed I query an API that gives me the financial information. Yet when if the information it gives for the current assets, I can't understand what are the non current assets. For instance this is the balance sheet of Microsoft:

>>> from yahooquery import Ticker >>> ticker = Ticker("MSFT") >>> ticker.balance_sheet() maxAge endDate cash shortTermInvestments netReceivables inventory otherCurrentAssets totalCurrentAssets longTermInvestments propertyPlantEquipment goodWill intangibleAssets otherAssets deferredLongTermAssetCharges totalAssets accountsPayable shortLongTermDebt otherCurrentLiab longTermDebt otherLiab totalCurrentLiabilities totalLiab commonStock retainedEarnings treasuryStock otherStockholderEquity totalStockholderEquity netTangibleAssets symbol row MSFT 0 1 2019-06-30 11356000000 122476000000 29524000000 2063000000 10133000000 175552000000 2649000000 43856000000 42026000000 7750000000 14723000000 7536000000 286556000000 9382000000 5.516000e+09 45860000000 66662000000 35699000000 69420000000 184226000000 78520000000 24150000000 -340000000 -340000000 102330000000 52554000000 1 1 2018-06-30 11946000000 121718000000 26481000000 2662000000 6855000000 169662000000 1862000000 36146000000 35683000000 8053000000 7442000000 1369000000 258848000000 8617000000 3.998000e+09 38195000000 72242000000 35707000000 58488000000 176130000000 71223000000 13682000000 -2187000000 -2187000000 82718000000 38982000000

I try to sum the totalCurrentAssets with the rest, which I guess are the non current assets?

sum(df.iloc[0, cols.get_loc('totalCurrentAssets')+1: cols.get_loc('totalAssets')].to_dict().values()) + df['totalCurrentAssets'][0]