I am a new investor from Turkey. I consider myself lucky because of find this platform by chance at the beginning of my investment journey. Probably, you could enlighten my way about portfolio strategies and common pitfalls. Please share your thoughts.

What is my current situation ?

Citizenship and Residency : Turkey

Age : 30

Profession : Electrical Engineer, PhD.

Annual Income : $20000

Retirement Age: 65 (Government administered pension system)

Investment Goal : Regular dividend income ($500 per month)

Investment Horizon : 20 years

Monthly Investment Plan : $700

Investment Restrictions : Shariah-compliancy. No bonds, no prohibited sectors like alcohol, gambling, pornography etc.

What i have done so far ?

As a non-resident alien, I opened individual brokerage account in Firstrade and filled W-8BEN form upon request. Funded $10000 to account. I bought LUV (Qty:20 @ $30) and MPC (Qty:20 @ $19) at bargain prices amid outbreak spreads in last week. Read Intelligent Investor twice :)

What am i planning to do ?

I am looking for utilities and IT stocks while Covid-19 spreads and bear market uncertainty continues. Nonetheless, I planning to spread out these buyings over 5 month period, till end of the summer. I am not good at timing the market just waiting for macro economical results. I am going to hedge my portfolio with USD cash. Mosf of the people in my country only invest in USD cash and become wealthier. This is such a ridiculous but naked truth likely in many developing countries,Turkey as well. High inflation remains foremost economical problem of Turkey for many years and I have to stand against it. For my situation ETFs are best option but there are a few Shariah-compliant ETFs domiciled in Ireland and those are not listed in Firstrade. Wahed Invest's ETF has low expense ratio (0.5%) but it is US domiciled.

ISWD - iShares MSCI World Islamic UCITS ETF

ISUS - iShares MSCI USA Islamic UCITS ETF

HLAL - Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF

For now, I go for Shariah-compliant stock picking with following naive strategies

Pick lowest EV/EBITDA among competitors

Pick highest ROIC among competitors

Pick cheaper than $100

Questions