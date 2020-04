I've been interested in buying and selling stocks/shares for a while, but I don't know which platform to use. There seem to be various options, but it's hard to see which are run by legitimate companies. Are there any resources to help a beginner who only wants to invest a small amount?

To be clear, I mainly intend to use their simulation options and don't want to risk more than the amount I put in. I have a total budget of £100, real money. When it's gone, it's gone.