Yes, you have to pay it. The person you borrowed the shares from is entitled to the dividend, whether small or large.

You are likely to have enough cash in your account to pay the dividend, because you are required to maintain margin for the short position.

Of course, the stock price (all else equal) will go down by a similar amount on ex-dividend day, so you will make an offsetting gain on the short position.

The dividend you pay may be tax-deductible: