I live in the EU. After signing up with various brokers across the pond, I noticed that some have decent low-cost deposit/ withdrawal fees, while others' are abnormally high.

For instance, Interactive Brokers charges nothing for SEPA deposits and the first withdrawal is free of charge, but TastyWorks requires you to deposit via CurrencyFair, which takes a ~$20 cut, and then international wire withdrawals are $25 a piece. Which is insane.

I would love to have access to multiple brokerage services, but this would require me to have a US-based bank account to reduce the deposits/ withdrawal fees to 0 (by using the ACH payment network).

Is there any way an EU resident could obtain this, assuming that they have no American family member?