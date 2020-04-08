One thing that's very important to me about DI is that it doesn't restrict its coverage area to just within US & CA. Since I will have the policy for 20 years, given the current trend of globalization, I have no idea where I'll be residing within these 20 years.

I am currently residing in US. In the off chance that I get disabled while not living in US & CA, I want to still be covered and receive payments.

My agent searched all major U.S. insurance companies. Most have this "Limitation While Outside the United States or Canada" that states the applicant has to be within US or CA to be able to file claims, or that they have to stay in US or CA to continue receiving payments.

The only one that doesn't explicitly states this is MassMutual.

Should I take this lack of statement as an indication that MassMutual allows claims to be filed even if the insured resides outside of US/CA?