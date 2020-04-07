My brother and sister-in-law were co-signors to a mortgage loan for their son. For one reason or another they were put down as co owners of the house. They never took any interest loan deductions or depreciation for the investment. It was a two family home. The house sold in 2019 and there was a capital gain. My brother's accountant told him he has a tax bill of $4000 due to the sale and profit of the house. Is he on the hook for the tax or does it all belong to his son?