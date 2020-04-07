Assuming my credit score is unaffected, if I were to apply for the mortgage forbearance for people affected by the coronavirus, and then later (say 1 year after the forbearance period is over), if I were to apply for a refinance through the same lender, would they include that forbearance as a factor when determining my rate and/or approval?

Since it were through the same lender, they'd know about the forbearance even without it being on my credit report, so would there be worse chances of refinancing with this lender than at others?