I'm trying to understand the importance of investment companies when selecting a mutual fund to invest in.

I have read that you should always choose reputed investment companies, but there are quite a few of them that have a very good reputation, such as Vanguard, BlackRock or Exor (correct me if I'm wrong).

My question is: (hypothetically) if you find, say, three different mutual funds that are identical (asset allocation, expenses etc.) and you have decided to invest in one of them, but they are owned by three different reputed firms (such as the above ones), all of them present in your home country. What criteria would you use to choose one?

For instance, I'm aware that both Vanguard and BlackRock are USA firms, while Exor is european. Is this important? My concern is that european regulations are much harder than the USA ones, does this add some sort of risk to the european investor?

Does it make sense to diversify your portfolio in terms of financial firms, to minimize the risk of that firm going to bankrupt or getting expropriated?