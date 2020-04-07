I have tried these options:

GoogleFinances

YahooFinances API

iexcloud

alphavantage

worldtradingdata

For the first two (Google and Yahoo) looks like the API is deprecated and can not be used programatically any more

For the rest I don't found on their DB any of the Symbols of my portfolio:

| Produkt | Symbol/ISIN | Ticker Symbol | Exchange Symbol | |------------------|--------------|---------------|-----------------| | ISHARES EUROPE | IE00B1YZSC51 | IMEU | EAM | | ISHR PAC XJPN A | IE00B52MJY50 | CPXJ | EAM | | VANGUARD FTSE EM | IE00B3VVMM84 | VFEM | EAM | | VANGUARD S&P500 | IE00B3XXRP09 | VUSA | EAM |

What options exist that provide programatic (API) price information for stock ticker from the European/ETF market?