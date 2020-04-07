I lost my job due to COVID-19. I applied for Employment Insurance (EI). The instructions regarding the Record's of Employment (RoE) were a bit unclear. When I login to Service Canada most of my RoE are already there. Does this mean I still need to submit them to some part of the government? If yes, how? I'm guessing that most employer's submit RoE electronically to Service Canada, but if they didn't for some reason (for example only issued a paper copy) then I need to submit it to the EI department.

The reason I ask is because last year I had an employer who is not giving me a RoE.