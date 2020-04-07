Greeting everyone, I'm new in trading, and I can't figure out weather or not you can buy and sell stocks instantly. For instance, If i buy n no. of stocks of a particular corporation, whose current trading price is 46.8, can I sell it at 46.9? If you take a deeper look into trading market depth, you'll find that there's multiple buy and sell price, and as far as i understand that those are the prices at which people are trading, right? And if there's even a minute difference between the highest and lowest price, I can make some decent profit, by buying at the lowest buy price and selling at the hightest sell price, right? I'm very new in this field, so I don't know much about it. Thanks in advance!