Greeting everyone, I'm new in trading, and I can't figure out weather or not you can buy and sell stocks instantly. For instance, If i buy n no. of stocks of a particular corporation, whose current trading price is 46.8, can I sell it at 46.9? If you take a deeper look into trading market depth, you'll find that there's multiple buy and sell price, and as far as i understand that those are the prices at which people are trading, right? And if there's even a minute difference between the highest and lowest price, I can make some decent profit, by buying at the lowest buy price and selling at the hightest sell price, right? I'm very new in this field, so I don't know much about it. Thanks in advance!
No, because the lower prices are prices at which you can sell (offers by others to buy), and the higher prices are prices at which you can buy (offers by others to sell). Any trader who offers to sell at a price lower than where someone has offered to buy, or vice versa, will be immediately matched by the exchange to execute the order; the prices will not sit there for you to make money by acting as a go-between for the exchange. And even if something like this happened (orders for the same stock on separate exchanges are not immediately matched), a professional arbitrage trader with lightning-fast computers would grab those pennies before you can blink.