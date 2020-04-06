Today, my best friend texted me and said that he was going to drop out of college because he had been denied financial aid. He is very smart (1550+ SAT) and an incredible guy, but his parents have weird financials so that he is ineligible for need-based financial aid, even though he is broke without it. Our school doesn't offer merit-based aid. For him to stay in school next year, even with him working all summer, we need $30k, ten of which has to be paid by June. He is an international student, so lots of stuff is off the table, but he is also very popular. His girlfriend and I are willing to work like hell to help him pull this off.

Between people we know, we could probably raise $500 in the next week, but we have no idea where to go from there. Has anything like this worked before and how did they go about it?