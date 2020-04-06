0

Today, my best friend texted me and said that he was going to drop out of college because he had been denied financial aid. He is very smart (1550+ SAT) and an incredible guy, but his parents have weird financials so that he is ineligible for need-based financial aid, even though he is broke without it. Our school doesn't offer merit-based aid. For him to stay in school next year, even with him working all summer, we need $30k, ten of which has to be paid by June. He is an international student, so lots of stuff is off the table, but he is also very popular. His girlfriend and I are willing to work like hell to help him pull this off.

Between people we know, we could probably raise $500 in the next week, but we have no idea where to go from there. Has anything like this worked before and how did they go about it?

|improve this question|||||
New contributor
John Doe is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.
  • Which options are "off the table" because he's an international student? – nanoman 47 mins ago
3

  1. He could speak with a financial aid counselor to make sure he understands all of his options, including whether there are any policies/petitions that could take into account his parents' "weird financials". Is his situation really so rare that no one has heard of it? Or can he learn about what the possible outcomes have been in similar cases?

  2. While his school doesn't offer merit-based aid, he could apply for external merit scholarships. The school should have an office to advise on this.

  3. He could apply for student loans.

  4. He could try crowdfunding such as GoFundMe, especially if his story would be compelling to the public.

  5. Rather than dropping out, he could take a leave of absence to have time to raise the money (e.g., by working) and resume his studies later.

|improve this answer|||||

Your Answer

John Doe is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Not the answer you're looking for? Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.