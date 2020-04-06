If I pay a business to actively manage my personal investment account for profit, is there any straightforward way to deduct those fees from capital gains on those investments?

Before TCJA, investment "advisory" fees qualified as itemized deductions.

Everything I read now seems to say that they are not. But I know this is not strictly true: If I wrap my investment account in a business entity (e.g., an LLC) then that entity can pay a manager before passing capital gains through to me to be taxed.

One notion I had is that an individual taxpayer could declare a profit-seeking investment "business" on Schedule C. But it's not clear to me if/how all the lines on a Form 1099 issued by a broker could be put on the Schedule C so that management fees can be deducted before the net is put on Form 1040.