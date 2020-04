Google "Free Charts Stocks Historical" and you'll find a number of web sites that provide charts of stocks with varying amounts of historical data. They'll usually provide up to 1/2 a dozen time periods of less than a year, YTD and up to 1/2 a dozen time periods in years. I've seen as much as 50 years of data but obviously, the resolution for such a long period of time is poor.

Some notable names out there include MarketWatch, Yahoo Finance, StockCharts, Macrotrends. TradingView, et al.

I'll spare you all of the reasons why but given that most major discount brokers now charge no commissions, it makes no sense at all to trade at Robinhood. It's a second rate broker.