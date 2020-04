I have 2 small pensions & 1 annuity. I was recently contacted by one pension provider to see if I wished to take a lump sum. So I was sent a lifetime allowance form which I completed for my three pensions! I have now been told that no lump sum can be paid as my total benefits exceed £30000 limit imposed by HMRC!

Is this correct? Would it be different if I consolidated 2pensions excluding the annuity?

David Shaw