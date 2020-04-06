I read this article this morning. While I believe the United State economy will remain strong, it did introduce a question for me. In the off-chance that hyper-inflation (or extreme deflation) happens, what happens to the value of index funds? Even in the worst case scenario, companies would still continue to run? If that's true, an index fund will always hold value. What I am trying to understand is the relationship between index funds and a currency I guess. I don't fully understand that relationship.