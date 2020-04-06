0

I read this article this morning. While I believe the United State economy will remain strong, it did introduce a question for me. In the off-chance that hyper-inflation (or extreme deflation) happens, what happens to the value of index funds? Even in the worst case scenario, companies would still continue to run? If that's true, an index fund will always hold value. What I am trying to understand is the relationship between index funds and a currency I guess. I don't fully understand that relationship.

|improve this question|||||
New contributor
Learner is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.

Your Answer

Learner is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.