I worked in the US last year and filed my taxes (or more specifically, had it filed with the help of a tax agency I was given from my employer).

Now I've received a cheque which looks like this: Refund cheque

I've closed my US bank account after leaving the US, and I live in Germany right now (I am a German citizen).

Do you know how I can cash this cheque outside the US? Is it considered a "standard" check which I can just cash at my banks (I would normally just walk over, but given Covid-19 that's a bit difficult here right now - I might be asked to send them in via mail and obviously only would like to do that if they let me really cash it) or do I have to do something different?

Thanks in advance!