My partner and I have a shared ledger on Tricount, an app used for calculating how much money one owes on shared expenses.

From the perspective of mechanics in GnuCash, the simplest way would be not to track this ledger as an account in GnuCash at all, but simply to record payments to or from my partner as Expense:Shared Expenses or suchlike.

But I want to maintain insight into the categories of these expenses, for my own Budgeting purposes.

Say my partner pays for a hotel booking for us, costing $105. How do I ensure that this adds $52.50 to Expenses:Entertainment:Travel and decreases the balance of the Tricount account in GnuCash by the same amount? The best I can think is to enter a decrease of $105 in the 'Tricount' asset account, and split the transaction to include a decrease of $52.50 (half) in the 'Travel' expenses account. What do I record the other $52.50 as?

I could have the specifics of what I am trying to achieve all wrong. If anyone has found a satisfactory way of tracking something like Tricount or SplitWise in GnuCash while preserving expense categories for budgeting, I'd love to hear it.