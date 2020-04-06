I want to start investing money into stocks and for that I was comparing depots (broker bank accounts?) I found one that seemed very interesting to me but when I checked their pricing I figured that they list an negative interest on your account balance.

Now I am wondering, would I have to pay that negative interest also for money I have deposited in stocks on that account? Or is this negative interest only effective for money I have on that account without being invested into anything (being cash; lacking a better word)?