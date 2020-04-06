With the world economy and therefore also the world of finance facing yet another existential crisis I really wonder what solution the best and most risk averse investors has chosen to ensure that his significant stakes in other public companies will be held safely no matter whether his brokerage company that helps him acquiring stock still exists tomorrow. Any info or hints on this topic would be super helpful.
Through what safe custody solution holds Warren Buffett (via Berkshire) all his billion dollar stakes in other companies?
Asked
Active today
Viewed 3 times
New contributor