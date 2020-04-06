0

With the world economy and therefore also the world of finance facing yet another existential crisis I really wonder what solution the best and most risk averse investors has chosen to ensure that his significant stakes in other public companies will be held safely no matter whether his brokerage company that helps him acquiring stock still exists tomorrow. Any info or hints on this topic would be super helpful.

|improve this question|||||
New contributor
Sebastian Paal is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.

Your Answer

Sebastian Paal is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.