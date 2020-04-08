Public companies use stock transfer agents to keep track of the who owns their stocks.

Direct registration

Under direct registration, when you buy a stock, the stock is not held in your broker's name. It is held in your name, and your name appears on the stock transfer agent's list. In this scenario, there is no "custody" as the stock is held directly under the investor's name. The brokerage firm could disappear tomorrow, and the investor would still have his stock intact.

Street name

Alternatively, the investor's securities could be held in someone else's name (a "custodian" or "nominee". See: Street name securities). As you alluded to in your question, this scenario involves risk. The risk is mitigated to a some extent by SEC regulations (e.g. requiring brokerage firms to segregate client assets from firm assets), and compliance monitoring by FINRA. For small investors, Securities Investor Protection Corp (SIPC) provides the insurance against loss should the nominee firm collapse.

Conclusion: If the shares owned by Berkshire Hathaway are held in its own name, there is no risk of loss from the collapse of any nominee firms.