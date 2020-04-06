I am new to investing, and also late to the game (34 yrs old), so I'm trying to make the most financially intelligent decisions I can.

I'm starting a Roth IRA at the moment, and funding it with this current breakdown:

50% - Large Cap (FNILX Index Fund - 0% expense ratio)

30% - Mid/Small Cap (FZIPX Extended Market Index Fund - 0% expense ratio)

10% - International (FZILX International Index Fund - 0% expense ratio)

05% - Bonds ( FNBGX Long-Term Treasury Bond Index Fund .03% expense ratio)

05% - REIT ( MSCI Real Estate Index ETF .08% expense ratio)

I'm trying to avoid as much fund overlap as possible. I thought having 30% Mid/Small Cap instead of something like 15-20% would give my portfolio a more aggressive approach to help (hopefully) achieve a slightly higher overall return.

Any advice would be greatly appreciated!

I plan on investing roughly 25% percent of my 6k cap this week, and make similar sizes investments in the following 3 months.

Hope to hear back from anyone!

-Pete