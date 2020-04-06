0

I am new to investing, and also late to the game (34 yrs old), so I'm trying to make the most financially intelligent decisions I can.

I'm starting a Roth IRA at the moment, and funding it with this current breakdown:

  • 50% - Large Cap (FNILX Index Fund - 0% expense ratio)
  • 30% - Mid/Small Cap (FZIPX Extended Market Index Fund - 0% expense ratio)
  • 10% - International (FZILX International Index Fund - 0% expense ratio)
  • 05% - Bonds ( FNBGX Long-Term Treasury Bond Index Fund .03% expense ratio)
  • 05% - REIT ( MSCI Real Estate Index ETF .08% expense ratio)

I'm trying to avoid as much fund overlap as possible. I thought having 30% Mid/Small Cap instead of something like 15-20% would give my portfolio a more aggressive approach to help (hopefully) achieve a slightly higher overall return.

Any advice would be greatly appreciated!

I plan on investing roughly 25% percent of my 6k cap this week, and make similar sizes investments in the following 3 months.

Hope to hear back from anyone!

-Pete

|improve this question|||||
New contributor
peterchic is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.

Your Answer

peterchic is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.