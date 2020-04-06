For example Apple, Amazon, Microsoft all fulfilled these checkmarks when they were small companies. People who had invested in them during the phase where they were no longer obscure, (but still smallish companies) would still have made anywhere from 200-1000+% returns off of their initial investments.

I believe Tesla is also in that same stage. No longer obscure, but they're still a pretty small company that's not listed in the S&P 500. So far they have achieved one of their primary business goals, which is to double in size every 18 months.

They went from one small factory - to one small one and one Gigafactory in Nevada…

They added a second Gigafactory in China - doubling to two Gigafactories in 18 months.

They’re building one more in Germany and another in the USA - so they’ll soon go from two Gigafactories to FOUR.

Each Gigafactory can be doubled or even tripled in size…they’re designed to make that possible…

https://qr.ae/pNvQpb

What would be a reason not to invest in Tesla, or any similar small sized companies that have these same attributes?