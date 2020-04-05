So this lady hit me up on Instagram and asked if I’d maybe be interested in being her sugar baby. We talked a bit but she wants my bank login and password. I asked for picture proof and she sent a picture but I still don’t know if I should believe it. I understand that “she” can take out my money but I only have $15 so there’s not that much of a risk. If I give her my info, what’s the worst that can happen?
2Never, ever, give anyone your password to any account. – Andy 21 mins ago