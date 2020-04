My scenario is for example we have an Indian Bank HDFC which exists in India as well as existence in UAE. An Indian citizen based in UAE has Account in "DIRHAMS" in HDFC UAE & he wants 2 send INR (Indian Rupees) to Mumbai(India) in his wife account in HDFC India which has INR currency account. Please make me understand Nostro & Vostro in my scenario. Also note no corresponding bank is involved. Thanks