What I remember about it:
- It has orange+yellow cover, around 200-300 pages
- Covers different aspects of the market and financial system mechanics
- Explains these with simple dialogues and metaphors:
- Liquidity: dance floor
- Loans, LBOs, etc: dialogues between three piglets
- Federal reserve and banks: Fed having a tap open/close as they give money to banks
- Author worked on the radio / did popular podcasts
- Publish date: should be > 2010s
It's a very nice book, and if somebody knows the title, I would recommend everybody to read it!