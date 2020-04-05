0

What I remember about it:

  1. It has orange+yellow cover, around 200-300 pages
  2. Covers different aspects of the market and financial system mechanics
  3. Explains these with simple dialogues and metaphors:
    • Liquidity: dance floor
    • Loans, LBOs, etc: dialogues between three piglets
    • Federal reserve and banks: Fed having a tap open/close as they give money to banks
  4. Author worked on the radio / did popular podcasts
  5. Publish date: should be > 2010s

It's a very nice book, and if somebody knows the title, I would recommend everybody to read it!

