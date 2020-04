I'm learning about fixed income for the first time and my understanding is that the value of a bond depends on three major variables:

The face value The time to maturity The coupon rate a.k.a. the interest rate paid semi-annually or annually

That's fine, but I also understand that they are traded on the secondary market. Making an analogy to stocks and dividends distributions, is it the case that the market value of a bond usually goes up before the date when a coupon payment is made?