0

I'm wondering if you can you do leverage trading with both a short and long position on the same stock or if it's stupid.

If I understand correctly once you get to your stoploss you lose everything you put in, in the case of a turbo. However what I don't understand, is that, if you expect the market to fluctuate heavily in either direction, if you hold both positions of a leveraged short and long you should be positive after reaching one of your stoploss.

So for example I buy short and long position for 500 on a 10$ title and the stoplosses are at 4$ and 16$. If the title reaches 18$, I'd be in the positive right ?

Also if the market is going cyclically with lows and ups, what stops you from selling your short position on the lows, and your long position on the highs ?

|improve this question|||||
New contributor
Ced is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.

Your Answer

Ced is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.