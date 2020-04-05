I'm wondering if you can you do leverage trading with both a short and long position on the same stock or if it's stupid.

If I understand correctly once you get to your stoploss you lose everything you put in, in the case of a turbo. However what I don't understand, is that, if you expect the market to fluctuate heavily in either direction, if you hold both positions of a leveraged short and long you should be positive after reaching one of your stoploss.

So for example I buy short and long position for 500 on a 10$ title and the stoplosses are at 4$ and 16$. If the title reaches 18$, I'd be in the positive right ?

Also if the market is going cyclically with lows and ups, what stops you from selling your short position on the lows, and your long position on the highs ?