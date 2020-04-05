We are a family of healthy people (30s/40s, kids in elementary/middle school). I've got an automatic contribution for my health savings account. The balance grows and grows. We've barely had a chance to spend any of it, aside from dental expenses.

Are there guidelines about how much one should aim to set aside for medical expenses? Are there actuarial figures about what medical expenses are likely to be, over a given period? (Obviously any of us could come down with a horrible chronic disease at any time, and drain the account. The ultimate decision will be balancing risk and opportunity cost, but as it stands I don't have any information about the risk.)