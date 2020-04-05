As evidenced by news and social media, the majority of the public seems to be operating on the belief that the COVID-19 is "going away soon". Why this notion is popular probably has a lot to do with political and media rhetoric. Early on, Trump maintained that the virus was a non-issue, creating an air of complacency with many Americans. Both the media and Trump seem to be consistently rotating a few catch phrases around about wearing masks or "flattening the curve" with target dates for "reopening the economy". These dates are consistently being pushed back further and further.

With new evidence surfacing in China that the virus is reemerging, as well as experts predicting a new strain of the virus arriving in the fall season, most signs show that lockdown restrictions will have to carry on much further into 2020. Many experts are pointing out that, without an actual vaccine, which could take multiple years to manufacture and distribute (best-case scenario is 12-18 months due to necessary animal and human trials), consumer confidence will not return and lockdowns will likely continue as governments struggle to fully eradicate the evolving virus. International commerce will also be frozen as a synchronous containment of the virus by all countries is highly unlikely.

The St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank released projections estimating that 52.8 million Americans could be jobless by the end of Q2. Percentage-wise, this is drastically higher than the unemployment rate during the peak of the 1930's Great Depression. Roughly 50% of Americans live paycheck to paycheck. With this level of unemployment, combined with multiple failing industries due to a prolonged economic shutdown forced by repeated lockdowns, along with a federal government that employs a leadership style based on obfuscating accountability, America may experience the ideal preconditions for economic collapse.

If at the same time, the restaurant, tourism, airline, and hotel industries all collapse, a ripple effect will likely occur causing their suppliers to default over the following months. At that point, the global food supply may become threatened leading to civil unrest (which is common in these types of conditions).

The market will likely reflect this outlook once the national rhetoric is updated to include the upcoming mixture of the above forecasted events - which is likely to be reported over the next 60 days along with corporate earnings calls.

What are the specific necessary preconditions or minimum qualifications for a collapse of the US economy?