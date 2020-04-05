I run a small business that has clients and sometimes I get income incidentally for which I am not directly paid. For example, I might use a client vehicle for business purposes and then take a personal side trip, so that extra use of the car might be considered income. Also, another thing that happens is that I will fuel up my car and use most of the gas for a client job but some of the gas is left over and I use that gas for personal purposes, nevertheless when the client gets billed they pay the entire gas receipt. So, the extra fuel I use can be considered income I suppose. Is there a term or name for that kind of income where you get compensated in some way, but are not getting paid directly?