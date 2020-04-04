-1

Most signs show that lockdown could easily stretch through the summer. A freeze in consumer spending would cause multiple industries to fail causing a ripple effect. As an aside, on a psychological level, why does it seem like few are concerned about a total economic collapse due to the coronavirus?

To be specific, if lockdown lasts through the summer, and a second virus wave occurs in the fall as expected, then lockdowns will continue further into the year. The timeframe for a vaccine is 12-18 months earliest. Then, the vaccine must be manufactured and distributed. Since the virus is so widespread that it is now assumed that it will reach a global critical mass, this essentially guarantees the collapse of the restaurant, airline, tourism, and hotel industries as they cannot sustain prolonged losses in a capitalistic structure. If they fail, their suppliers fail, and so on. History has shown that large systems are prone to failure time and time again, esp. when accountability is obfuscated (e.g. the Titanic, the World Wars/Holocaust, and now this). In the past Egypt fell, and then Rome fell. What is to say our current systems won’t fail, even if as a slowly sinking ship?

Well, a system of reorganization in bankruptcy often just wipes out the shareholders and makes the bondholders the new shareholders. That's why I don't favor government bailouts because the purpose of the bailout is not to save the shareholders but just to give the bondholders time to hedge their bonds before reorganization.

But the economy can adapt to an 18 month time period of doing things differently. Unfortunately, many individuals are going to give up on seclusion and go out and catch the virus.

But how does the economy adapt? Young people work the positions that face the public. Factory workers wear protective clothing and equipment. People drink beer at home instead of at bars. Restaurants sell take-out roasts and casserole dishes. Stores have people wait in their cars until their number is called. Many people work or school from home.

