I am not a econmics student.I dont understand anything about money ,investement and trying to learn about it

I learned financially successful people invest more in building asset than liablity.. I understand about asset as much as wikipedia explains (Nothing fancy)..

In financial accounting, an asset is any resource owned by the business. Anything tangible or intangible that can be owned or controlled to produce value and that is held by a company to produce positive economic value is an asset. Simply stated, assets represent value of ownership that can be converted into cash (although cash itself is also considered an asset)

So I was thinking about people who once developed an program or software.people liked it and they turned it into something big..Gave that program a shape into large industry.. like spotify,facebook,tiktok,pubg mobile..COD

So can we classify facebook as zukerberg's asset because he owns it,controls and produce value.Can A software,game,program that one developed be counted as an asset if one owns,controls and produce value with that?Can I count such programs as potent as assets like house or lands or (whatever asset financially rich people have..)

If one developes an application,published on steam for even 2 bucks and people are liking that(gaining popularity..) will that count as his asset? even it is sold for 2 bucks but gaining popularity by serving people.knowing that the code is gaining popularity,further working and expanding ,

will it dipict that the person is "investing his time , energy and resource in building an asset or potential asset?"

Even if its not an asset then what it could be..Though The are big industry generation large value for the person who developed itself and others to..