I've been at RBC for 40 years, and I receive a federal pension for disability for the last 25 years! My question is? If, because of this covid19 financial pressure, and lack of affordability, lets say, I can no longer make those credit card payments (RBC's visa) and default on my visa, can they take my pension, or, close my account! Thanks!
What jurisdiction are you in? My guess is that RBC = Royal Bank of Canada and that this is a question of Canadian law. If so, please update the question to include that information. – Justin Cave 47 mins ago