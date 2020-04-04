0

I've been at RBC for 40 years, and I receive a federal pension for disability for the last 25 years! My question is? If, because of this covid19 financial pressure, and lack of affordability, lets say, I can no longer make those credit card payments (RBC's visa) and default on my visa, can they take my pension, or, close my account! Thanks!

|improve this question|||||
New contributor
Leslie is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.
  • What jurisdiction are you in? My guess is that RBC = Royal Bank of Canada and that this is a question of Canadian law. If so, please update the question to include that information. – Justin Cave 47 mins ago

Your Answer

Leslie is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.