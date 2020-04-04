I live in California, where the interest and dividends earned in an HSA are taxable. The state’s Interest and Dividend Adjustments Worksheet asks me to enter, on two different lines, the interest earned and the dividend earned from HSAs. I hold a mutual fund in an HSA and did earn this kind of income.

My problem is that my HSA statement includes a single number for “dividend/interest” and I’m not sure how much of that amount is the dividend and how much is the interest. The statement does show separate transactions labeled “ST CG Rein” and “Income Reinvest” whose total is equal to the number shown under “dividend/interest.” Is one of these a dividend and the other interest? If not, how can I determine how much of the income was a dividend and how much was interest?