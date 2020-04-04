I normally check oilprice.com to find out the current trading prices of crude oil. During the week, the updated quotes are typically delayed by ~10 minutes or so. I am looking today, on a Saturday, and the last updated price is from Friday at 5pm. Why is the price delayed so long? Does this have to do with the website simply not giving me the information (because of lack of premium membership or something) or because it doesn't have the information (because of lack of liquidity or something over the weekends)? I can't imagine it's the latter, since I thought commodities trade roughly 24/7 (or is this totally wrong)?