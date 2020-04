This depends on when the next dividend will be paid.

Basically, if the dividend yield is 5.5% then the dividend paid 1 year from now must be 2.585.

But, Gordon's formula makes certain assumptions about when the next dividend will be paid. If they do not hold, the dividend could be slightly different.

For example, type into GNU Octave: 2.585*sum(1./(1.055).^[1:10000]) and you will get 47.000

Type into GNU Octave: 2.585*sum(1./(1.055).^[0:10000]) and you will get 49.585 .

So, in principle, if the next dividend is paid tomorrow, the Gordon's formula needs slight adjustments.