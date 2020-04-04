So I am reading and listening to the news, watching the numbers re Covid-19, listening to and reading apocalyptic accounts of the coming recession, hearing of record breaking unemployment reports and then doubling those numbers the next week...

And the stock market goes down 1-2% and then stages a bit of a rally at the end of the day... (April 3)

I get that there has been a 20+% drop already, but it just seems to me that this doesn't account for the seriousness of the situation moving forward.

I am new to the trading/investing world (I've always been a buy-and-holder until a month ago when I saw the writing on the wall and got out when the markets were down just a few percent). But I'm just trying to figure out why there isn't more market movement downwards. Can somebody help me understand?