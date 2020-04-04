In the California tech scene, it's fairly common to have anywhere around 10-60% of a software engineer's income come from shares of stock in one's company. How much of the salary is in stock is also generally negotiable, leaving many software engineers wondering how they should ask to have their income split between the two.

Specifically with regards to taxes, both California state taxes and United States federal taxes, what are the implications of having more or less of one's income in publicly traded shares?