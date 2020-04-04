The only totally rational basis for this would be transaction costs -- if the stock is expected to appreciate slightly from here (so one should wait to sell), but not enough to cover commissions and spreads on a new purchase. Or similarly, if the stock is expected to dip slightly before heading higher (so one should wait to buy), but for an existing position it would not be worth the cost to sell and repurchase.

A psychological basis, however, is that if a stock has already gone up significantly since one bought it, there is a feeling of "playing with house money". The possibility of giving back some of the gain is not as painful as an outright loss. So one may be more willing to take the risk of continuing to hold because of the "cushion".