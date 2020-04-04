I have a question about determining the cheapness of a stock when dividend yield and PE are telling different stories. Also, from a perspective oa an income investor and a capital gains focused investor. Let's take KO for example in two periods shown in the image below.

KO PE and dividend yield for 2011 and 2020

So, in 2011 the values were: PE = 10 and DY = 2.7%. According to PE the stock is cheap, but according to dividend yield not so much.

Now, lets look at 2020: PE = 21 and DY = 3.7%. According to dividend yield the stock is cheap, but PE is saying it's expensive.

(I guess the reason for the March 2020 values is that in the price dropped, but earnings dropped more, so PE is high, but dividend yield is also pretty high.)

I have three questions: