I wasn't sure what to title this question. I am new to building my credit score and using credit cards. I am hoping to clear up a few questions I have. One is, if I purchase something on my credit card and setup minimum monthly payments does that negatively effect my credit score? If so, and if I setup payments that are higher than that minimum monthly payment but less than paying in full every month does that effect my credit score less than just making minimum payments?

Are there any cards that will allow me to disburse a debt over a period of time (with interest) without effecting my credit score? For instance, lets say I want to purchase a $300 item from a store which does not have a monthly payment feature to break that up; say for instance, into 3 $100 payments over 3 months. Are there any credit cards that will do that for me without it negatively impacting my credit score?