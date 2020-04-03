I am fairly new to trading and have been practising on demo and practise accounts. I feel confident enough to open a live account and start trading. But the idea of Selling still confuses me .

From what I understand and that isn't much btw …. Selling is quite literally the opposite to buying. Wher ein buying (in a perfect scenario) you would buy when the stock or etc: is at its lowest point. With Selling it is best to get or sell when its at its highest point.

But I do not understand how you can sell without having ownership first

This image was of a training account where I was just testing and practising

Its just baffling to me for some reason and I was hoping someone could explain how it works.

Thanks for any help and sorry if I got anything wrong.