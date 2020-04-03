For example, President Trump mandated General Motors to increase production of ventilators and 3M to increase production of N95 masks to combat the Coronavirus. Which of the following is a true reaction to this mandate?

Pricing of Goods

Are the companies forced to give those gear away for free or at a lower price? If so, profit margins are diminished and the stock price may go down.

Government Aid

Is the US government providing monetary aid to help those companies actually increase production? If so, the stock price should go up due to this free influx of money which can be used to sell more goods.

Direction

Is the US government sending people to the company to direct operations with a figurative whip in hand to make sure the mandate is followed? If so, production will not be as efficient due to a random fool controlling the experts in the field. Thus, the profit margin may go down.