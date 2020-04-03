I need some guidance. I will list the specifics.
- I have tenants that have rented from me for 2 years and 9 months presently they have chose to not communicate with me and are moving out with three months left on the lease.
- I sent the lease to them 11 months ago with all returned postage paid hey failed to send it back.
- they have paid the agreed amount on time these last months.
- I live 1000 miles away presently in NY so travel to the house is not allowed i would be quarantined for 14 days.
- I am worried about the house being left open, left with damage a whole list of uncertainties.