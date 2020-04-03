0

I need some guidance. I will list the specifics.

  1. I have tenants that have rented from me for 2 years and 9 months presently they have chose to not communicate with me and are moving out with three months left on the lease.
  2. I sent the lease to them 11 months ago with all returned postage paid hey failed to send it back.
  3. they have paid the agreed amount on time these last months.
  4. I live 1000 miles away presently in NY so travel to the house is not allowed i would be quarantined for 14 days.
  5. I am worried about the house being left open, left with damage a whole list of uncertainties.
  • We have a signed lease from the first two year agreement but the tenants ave failed to return the one year agreement that was drafted and mailed with pr-paid return postage. The tenants have paid the amount the was outlined in the new lease the past 9 months. – Tim Bailey 12 mins ago

