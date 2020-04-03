I'm 23 and live in Vancouver with my mom and dad. (My sister lives in Toronto center, but she's with her girlfriend; she's 29).

Over the past few months (well, since March 2019) my dad's become addicted to sending money via Western Union to strangers in the US, he's constantly doing it and my mom's getting worried about our finances.

He's sending amounts like $60, $80, $5000 and has also sent lingerie and food to people (no idea how he gets the addresses). He sent a woman in Texas (think it was Houston) $30,000 via Western Union, I saw he'd saved it in a text file called "VACATION PLANS.txt" which I'd started writing (my file originally) and it said about how he'd sent the $30,000 in Texas in small amounts because he thought he could get away sending it in small amounts rather than one big go.

He's often sending large amounts via Western Union, I found he'd admitted on Instagram "I do it via pseudonyms... heh heh!" - he has an Instagram profile with pictures of himself and food on, mainly selfies or restaurant pics.

I overheard him saying on the phone to a buddy "I've got this addiction to Western Union, I got into it from what I read on hackforums.net and now I NEED to keep doing it to feel good."

I'm worried about the financial situation as my dad keeps doing this.

He even used my Instagram account and sent DMs to people asking them to send him money via WU. How the hell did he get my password and why would he want to use my instagram for Western Union stuff?

My Instagram isn't NSFW... it's quite safe really.

I need some help from everyone here, things are worrying me at the moment and my mom doesn't know what to do at all.

It seems like every hour of the day he's looking at websites about WU or phoning up buddies to try and get them to send money via it.

I don't understand the Western Union addiction and want some help from you on here.