1

Hi I am a higher rate tax payer and want to do some work on the side. I've already secured the work but I am now wondering if I should use a personal company or not. What I do not understand is the tax on dividends. In this website (https://www.gov.uk/tax-on-dividends), when they say higher rate tax payer, does this refer to my current salary or how much dividends I pay out to myself? If I pay myself dividends above £2000 and I am a higher rate tax payer, does this mean any dividend above £2000 is taxed at 32.5%?

|improve this question|||||
New contributor
s5s is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.

Your Answer

s5s is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.